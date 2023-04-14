(Bloomberg) -- Spanish taxpayers are set to take losses in the restructuring of ferry operator Naviera Armas SA.

Creditors and the family that controlled the company agreed to write off unsecured creditors as part of a deal that will significantly reduce the debt pile. That includes €65 million ($71 million) from Spanish banks that were 70% guaranteed by state lender Instituto de Crédito Oficial as part of Covid emergency funding, leaving taxpayers with a potential €45 million loss.

Creditors, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Barings LLC, Cheyne Capital, Bain Capital and Tresidor Investment Management, will become controlling shareholders in the second restructuring in two years. In 2021, they took control of 49% of the voting rights and a majority of the economic rights.

The company, which runs routes in the Canary Islands and mainland Spain, has struggled with higher oil prices and a slower recovery from pandemic-era lockdowns. It also faced stoppages from Morocco shutting the connection with Spain in the Strait of Gibraltar.

The agreement comes a month after ICO clarified to banks how this kind of debt should be treated during a restructuring — clearing a roadblock in negotiations with state-backed loans as banks had been unwilling to touch that debt in case the guarantees were lost in the process.

“The most recent statements from ICO and its negotiating stance have allowed to come up with restructuring proposals even if they have ICO-backed debt, which is a positive outcome,” according to Pablo Albert, head of restructurings of BDO Abogados in Madrid.

Following the restructuring, the company will have €178 million of bonds outstanding. Creditors will hold 94% of the capital and provide €73 million as the debt-to-equity conversion takes place. Sergio Velez, senior managing director of FTI Consulting in Madrid, was appointed chief executive officer. The agreement still needs to be ratified by a Spanish court in the coming months.

