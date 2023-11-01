(Bloomberg) -- Zegona Communications Plc, a little-known acquisition vehicle founded by former Virgin Media executives, is shaking up the Spanish telecommunications market in a move that could provide a model for Europe’s struggling phone carriers to return to profitability.

The company, run by telecommunications veteran Eamonn O’Hare, agreed to buy Vodafone Group Plc’s Spanish business on Tuesday. Vodafone had been trying to offload the stake for years and O’Hare got a good deal. The €5 billion ($5.3 billion) valuation is €2.2 billion less than what Vodafone spent to acquire Spanish cable operator Ono in 2014 and the multiple is well below those of recent deals in the sector.

Zegona plans to simplify the company and stabilize revenues, bolster its service plans for business customers — one of the strengths of its rivals Orange SA and Telefonica SA — and boost the use of Vodafone’s networks by sharing or combining them with other players, O’Hare said in an interview. The group followed a similar tact when it bought Euskaltel, another smaller Spanish telecom that it sold to Masmovil Ibercom SA two years ago.

The Vodafone deal is “a rinse repeat of what we did at Euskaltel,” with a focus on nudging revenues up and making the operations more efficient, O’Hare said. “It’s not a big growth plan, or a big market share play.”

The deal comes at a key moment for Spain. Telecommunications companies around Europe are waiting to see whether regulators approve Orange’s deal to combine with Masmovil, which would reduce the number of big competitors in the country to three from four.

Zegona, formed in 2015 by O’Hare and his former colleague at Virgin Media, Robert Samuelson, has sold a number of local operators, including Euskaltel to Masmovil.

“What you see right now is that Spain is getting top-down consolidation: it’s about creating an alternative to the incumbent,” said John Strand, owner of the Copenhagen-based Strand Consult, referring to Telefonica, Spain’s largest carrier. Zegona’s acquisition, and the pending merger of Orange and Masmovil could bring two new players that can compete on Telefonica’s level, he said.

Spain’s main carriers have been bleeding out customers in the face of increased competition in the lower end of the market. Together, the three biggest operators lost 158,000 broadband lines in 2022, while Digi Communications NV added 363,000, according to Spain’s competition watchdog.

Digi has been particularly aggressive. Morgan Stanley research led by analyst Nawar Cristini showed that most brands, even Masmovil, had decamped from the lower end of the market in the last year while Digi expands further in the segment.

The Orange-Masmovil deal could trigger a wave of consolidation across Europe, with potential deals in highly competitive markets like Spain, Italy, or France. The industry says less competition would help improve returns on capital and lead to greater investment in telecom networks. Analysts have also said listed operators could make significant stock gains as has been the case during previous deal-heavy periods.

Still, the potential to recoup losses from the last several years has a number of investors circling and could present some of the lesser players with opportunities to get assets cheaply and grow quickly.

The European Commission is likely to ask Orange and Masmovil to sell off parts of their businesses as a condition of their €18.6 billion merger, and low-cost operator Digi is the EU’s favored firm to get the assets. That would embolden a scrappy smaller firm and could ramp up competition at the lower end of the market just as consolidation reduces the number of large carriers.

“We’ll fight them in the trenches and that’s perfectly fine,” O’Hare said.

