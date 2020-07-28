(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s unemployment rate rose in the second quarter, a harbinger of the bleak months ahead for one of Europe’s most troubled labor markets.

The number of jobless in the euro-area’s fourth-largest economy increased by 55,000 to 3.37 million workers, Spain’s national statistics agency said on Tuesday. That pushed up the unemployment rate to 15.33% from 14.4% in the prior three months.

The economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus has reversed the decline in Spain’s unemployment in recent years, and worse may be to come. The country’s central bank said in June that it expects the rate to spike as high as 24% this year in a worst-case-scenario, and the institution’s economists don’t see it falling below 17% for at least two years.

The second-quarter figures underplay the damage to the labor market already. The statistics office said the unemployment rate doesn’t reflect the high number of workers -- almost 1.1 million -- who became inactive during this period. During Spain’s strict confinement, many workers were unable to actively look for work, so aren’t technically defined as unemployed.

Spain already had one of the developed world’s highest unemployment rates before the crisis because of entrenched structural problems in the labor market.

The government rolled out an extensive furlough program to try to limit the damage. There were around 1.75 million workers in the scheme as of July 1, Social Security Minister Jose Luis Escriva said in an interview with Bloomberg News earlier this month. Those furloughed workers are not counted in the jobless figures since they are temporarily suspended.

But recent flare ups in cases of COVID-19 in economically-important regions such as Catalonia are likely to dim the outlook for furloughed workers. Tens of thousands of small businesses across the country aren’t expected to survive until the end of the year.

