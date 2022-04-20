(Bloomberg) -- Spark New Zealand, through its online Spark Sport service, has been named official broadcaster of the Rugby World Cup for women being played in October and November.

Spark has selected Warner Bros Discovery NZ as its exclusive free-to-air partner, the Auckland-based company said Thursday. Discovery NZ will provide cover of eight games including the final and semifinals live, on its Channel Three The 26-match tournament will be played in New Zealand begins on Oct. 8.

Spark is in a head-to-head contest with Sky Network Television to win rights to sporting events. Spark has a long-term deal to broadcast New Zealand cricket, while Sky has exclusive rights to New Zealand Rugby. The Rugby World Cup rights are assigned by World Rugby.

