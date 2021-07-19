(Bloomberg) -- More than 15 months after the last normal commute, the City of London can officially get back to the office today. But has it?

To try to measure any changes our photographers documented some of the City’s pivotal locations a week ago, and then returned to the same locations this morning to see what, if anything, had shifted.

Cheerleaders for the office, look away now. From London Bridge to King’s Cross, the crowds remain stubbornly low. Shops and casual eateries saw little extra custom, and even the queues for takeaway coffees -- that staple of the morning rush -- were brief.

Such reluctance to return is understandable. Even as the government lifts restrictions, cases are surging and hundreds of thousands of people are being advised to self-isolate, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson Those fears, combined with the summer holidays and the embrace of remote work by finance firms, suggests any substantive return to the office may not come till September.

See if you can spot the difference:

London Bridge

Monday, July 12.

Monday, July 19.

Jubilee Line

Monday, July 12.

Monday, July 19.

Waterloo Station

Monday, July 12.

Monday, July 19.

Waterloo Underground Station

Monday, July 12.

Monday, July 19.

Waterloo Station

Monday, July 12.

Monday, July 19.

King’s Cross Central

Monday, July 12.

Monday, July 19.

Google Offices in King’s Cross

Monday, July 12.

Monday, July 19.

