(Bloomberg) -- Shareholders in SpartanNash Co. are expected to reject a push by an investor group to revamp the board at a meeting slated for Thursday morning, according to people familiar with the matter.

Activist investors Macellum Advisors and Ancora Holdings Group had been seeking to replace three directors on the board of the Amazon.com Inc.-linked food distributor. Preliminary figures show investors in SpartanNash rejected all three nominees, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

A representative for SpartanNash declined to comment, while a representative for the investor group was not immediately available for comment.

Macellum and Ancora, which collectively own 4.5% of the company, first disclosed their position in SpartanNash in March, and said they were pushing for changes including a sale. The company, which appointed three new directors in February, rejected the investor group’s nominees and said it has the right board and the right strategy.

Two prominent shareholder advisory firms had different views on how shareholders should vote. Glass Lewis & Co. recommended shareholders support the company’s nominees. Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. said the activists had made a compelling case and recommended investors support two of their nominees.

