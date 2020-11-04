Nov 4, 2020
Spartz Wins Indiana House Race; Republicans Hold
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Republican state Senator Victoria Spartz won the House race in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District, the Associated Press reported, keeping the seat in GOP control.
Spartz will succeed Republican Representative Susan Brooks, who is retiring. Spartz managed a win in the metropolitan Indianapolis district that is the sort of well-educated, upper-income suburban area where GOP dominance has waned during Donald Trump’s presidency.
