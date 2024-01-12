(Bloomberg) -- US House Speaker Mike Johnson refused Friday to cave to pressure from hardline Republicans, empowering him to work with Democrats to avoid a shutdown, fund Ukraine and strike a border compromise — unless his rebellious right flank brings him down first.

The new speaker, still a novice in high-stakes negotiations, stood by a bipartisan spending deal he reached with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, even as at least two ultra-conservatives suggested they’re ready to show Johnson the door.

It’s a drama eerily reminiscent of the one that played out in the House in October, just before hardline Republicans ousted then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy for similar dealmaking with Democrats.

Johnson on Friday gambled that the pain of another divisive speaker’s race is too great for the House GOP to endure for the second time in three months.

If he made the right bet, he’ll send the message that he won’t be bullied into submission as he races to prevent a Jan. 20 partial government shutdown and strike other compromises. The speaker faces crucial decisions in coming days on an emerging business and child tax credit deal and a possible bargain tying together new US border restrictions and Ukraine aid.

The 12 annual spending bills governed by the new cap will also require myriad compromises with Democrats on funding for specific programs, earmarked pet projects and conservative policy demands ranging from defunding the new FBI headquarters to blocking the salary of Homeland Security officials.

Those decisions will be colored by how he handles the hardline Freedom Caucus, how they respond and whether Johnson has bought himself some new latitude to chart his own path.

That is unless the naysayers aren’t bluffing. Only four Republicans are needed to remove him, if all Democrats united against Johnson.

Hard-Fought Compromise

Johnson held extensive meetings Friday morning with his most vocal opponents and then stood resolute for an announcement before television cameras.

“Our topline agreement remains,” the speaker said.

Johnson defended the bipartisan agreement as a hard-fought compromise that followed weeks of negotiations.

The deal with Schumer effectively caps spending at $1.66 trillion, which is at least $70 billion more than House Freedom Caucus members and other ultra-conservatives want.

Still, hardliners haven’t given up.

“We’re talking. We’re going to continue to talk today,” House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good told reporters shortly afterward. “I don’t know what he is telling you guys.”

Some moderate Republicans, many of whom represent areas President Joe Biden carried in 2020 and are crucial to the GOP maintaining its narrow House majority, met with Johnson before his announcement and urged him to stick with the deal.

Even with the deal on overall spending, congressional leaders’ efforts to avoid a Jan. 20 partial shutdown faces obstacles. The Senate is working to pass a short-term spending bill because there is no time to complete full-year spending bills.

House Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole said a short-term spending deal could keep the government open until late February or early March.

Such a move, however, would provoke further backlash from hardliners, who oppose another so-called continuing resolution.

‘Unhappiness’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a hardliner from Georgia, said she would vote to oust Johnson over Ukraine funding, which she says shouldn’t be a prerequisite for strong action on border security. Ukraine spending is currently separate from the spending deal, but some lawmakers think it ultimately will be tied to a full-year funding package.

“I’ll fight it as much as possible — even if I have to go so far to vacate the chair, and there’s others that agree with me,” she told reporters after emerging from a meeting with Johnson.

“There’s a lot of unhappiness in the conference,” she said, declining to name specific members.

Texas Republican Chip Roy earlier this week also threatened to go after Johnson’s job. On Friday, he blamed Johnson’s deal on defense hawks in the party who want to boost military spending, which rises under the plan.

“Defense Hawks continue to run the swamp. That’s what killed Kevin,” he said in a text message, referring McCarthy. “That’s what’s killing Mike. This isn’t the end of this fight - we weren’t given the majority to spend higher than Nancy Pelosi.”

