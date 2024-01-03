(Bloomberg) -- Prospects for a bipartisan deal on immigration dimmed Wednesday as House Speaker Mike Johnson dug in on Republican legislation that Democrats argue goes too far in securing the US border with Mexico.

Johnson, who led a GOP delegation to the border earlier in the day, called the House bill the “necessary ingredient” to curb an influx of migrants that has had rippling effects across the country, including in northern cities.

The trip to Eagle Pass, Texas, was intended to turn up the heat on President Joe Biden and Democrats for border-policy changes.

Democrats widely oppose the bill, which would narrow asylum eligibility, require more migrants to be locked up in detention facilities, restart border wall construction, and gut funding for migrant processing.

The impasse over immigration has complicated congressional talks to avert a Jan. 20 partial government shutdown, as well as more than $50 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Both could be at risk if immigration talks collapse.

Johnson’s comments at the border came as a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators met at the Capitol to try to strike a deal on immigration, an issue that has eluded compromise for a generation.

The Border Patrol logged more than 190,000 migrant encounters between ports of entry along the southwest border in November, a dip from the same time a year before but still staggeringly high compared with the past two decades of data on apprehensions.

“We are willing to meet the Republicans a good part of the way,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

But Democrats, who control the White House and the Senate, have said they will not simply sign off on the House GOP bill.

The House and Senate will be back in session next week.

