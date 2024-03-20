(Bloomberg) -- Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday promoted a funding boost for migrant detention and cuts to diversity and climate programs to try to sell his restive Republican conference on a $1 trillion spending deal, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

The Republican leader told reporters he plans to hold a vote Friday on the still-secret text of the spending package, which he negotiated with the White House and Democratic congressional leaders.

A Friday vote would come just hours before a midnight partial government shutdown deadline. The quick vote is likely to antagonize members of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, which is demanding three days to read the bill first.

Johnson also touted as a conservative win a provision he said the deal includes banning the LGBTQ Pride flag from being flown over US embassies, according to the person familiar. Some US embassies have displayed the rainbow-colored Pride flag to mark LGBTQ Pride Month or other occasions.

A Democrat familiar with the text said the flag ban prohibits displaying any flag other than an approved US flag so also would prevent embassies from flying Confederate or Donald Trump-themed “Make America Great Again” flags. There is no ban on embassy officials’ personal use of Pride flags, the Democrat added.

Johnson laid out conservative victories from the weeks of negotiations with Democrats in a closed-door meeting with Republican lawmakers Wednesday morning, according to the person. The provisions fall far short of conservative demands for deep cuts to domestic spending and changes to migration laws.

Democratic leaders also have begun promoting their own victories as they seek support from lawmakers with their party.

Democrats are claiming as victories including 12,000 new visas for Afghans who helped the US during the Afghanistan War as well as increases to Title I education funding, Head Start, cancer research and Alzheimer’s research, said a person familiar with those conversations. Democrats also secured a one year extension of international HIV/AIDS prevention efforts.

In the Republican meeting, Johnson told GOP lawmakers last-minute negotiations on Homeland Security funding led to an increase in immigrant detention beds from 34,000 to 42,000 and a 20% cut to non-governmental organizations dealing with migration. A total of 22,000 border agents would be funded by the bill.

President Joe Biden had sought both a detention bed increase and more funding for border agents.

The speaker also touted a pay increase for US troops, cuts to diversity programs and to the Pentagon’s climate change program as victories along with a 6% cut to foreign aid.

He also chalked up as a win a prohibition on US funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA), some of whose workers are accused of participating in Hamas attacks against Israel.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist group by the US and European Union.

Republicans failed to halt all new funding for a new FBI headquarters, slated to be built in Maryland. Representative Steve Womack, an Arkansas Republican, said funding is included in the agreement.

Republican Representative Bob Good of Virginia, who leads the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, said he is disappointed with what he is hearing about the measure.

“Unfortunately I don’t think we’ll get much,” he said.

