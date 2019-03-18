(Bloomberg) -- House of Commons Speaker John Bercow dealt a major blow to Theresa May’s Brexit strategy by effectively banning her from bringing her deal back to Parliament for a third time, unless it changes significantly.

In a surprise ruling on Monday, Bercow set the government a new “test” to meet if he’s going to allow the prime minister to ask Parliament to vote again on whether to approve the agreement she’s spent two years negotiating with the European Union.

If the deal is substantially different from the plan that the Commons has rejected already, he will allow members of Parliament to vote on it, the speaker said. If it’s just the same as before, he won’t. The problem for May is that negotiations have finished and time has almost run out before the U.K. is due to leave the bloc on March 29.

She will head to Brussels for a summit on Thursday and now seems likely to have to ask EU leaders to give her an extension to the deadline, potentially lasting many months.

