(Bloomberg) -- Argentina, Lebanon and Zambia may have plenty of differences. But they do have something in common -- they’re the only countries with dollar-bond yields averaging more than 15%, a level most investors consider far into distressed territory.

All three have come unstuck thanks to fiscal mismanagement and tumultuous politics. Lebanon, which is looking for support from regional allies, and Zambia, which many investors are convinced needs a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, still have time to solve their financial problems. For Argentina, which has a presidential election at the end of this month, the situation is more urgent.

To assess how markets are treating these three and how they might come back from the brink, Dubai-based Paul Wallace speaks to Dana Khraiche in Beirut and Carolina Millan in Buenos Aires.

