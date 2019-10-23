(Bloomberg) -- This Sunday, Argentines head to the polls in one of 2019’s most anticipated elections. Much has happened since the Aug. 11 primary, when opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez trounced President Mauricio Macri by 16 percentage points. The peso tumbled to an all-time low, Macri brought back the capital controls he had lifted upon taking office, and the record bailout from the IMF is suddenly in question.

New York-based Ben Bartenstein speaks to Carolina Millan in Buenos Aires about potential indicators investors can turn to when digesting how this election may play out in the market.

