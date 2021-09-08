(Bloomberg) -- Spectrum Brands Inc., the consumer-goods company that owns brands including Pfister faucets and Cutter bug spray, agreed to sell its hardware and home improvement division to Swedish lockmaker Assa Abloy AB for $4.3 billion in cash.

Spectrum expects to receive net proceeds of $3.5 billion, which will be used to repay debt, reduce its leverage ratio and potentially fund future acquisitions, the company said Wednesday in a statement that confirmed an earlier report by Bloomberg News. The deal is expected to close after regulatory approvals and other customer conditions, the company said without providing a specific time frame.

The sale of the hardware unit, which includes the Kwikset lock brand, allows Middleton, Wisconsin-based Spectrum to simplify its business around its three remaining divisions -- pet care, home and garden and personal care. Stockholm-based Assa, meanwhile, is acquiring a presence in North America, which Chief Executive Officer Nico Delvaux called “an important strategic step.”

Following a trading halt, Spectrum shares jumped 19% at 12:30 p.m. in New York, giving it a market value approaching $4 billion.

