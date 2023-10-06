(Bloomberg) -- Speculative traders loaded up on bullish dollar positions ahead of the latest reading of US employment data, which showed hiring unexpectedly surged in September.

Leveraged funds increased their net-long position on the dollar for a third-straight week, accumulating the most bullish stance since June on the currency, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data for the week through Tuesday.

That positioning came just ahead of the release of US nonfarm payroll data on Friday, which topped economist forecasts and bolstered the case for another Federal Reserve interest-rate hike.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose briefly after the report, then declined as Treasury yields pared gains. The dollar gauge is still up almost 2% so far this year.

The bullish stance highlighted in CFTC data was built using short positions on certain Group-of-10 currency peers, such as the euro, British pound and Japanese yen. The data also includes quarter-end positioning that is typical among leveraged funds.

Asset managers, meanwhile, have been rolling back their short positions on the dollar since the end of July. They are now the least bearish in about a year, according to CFTC data.

