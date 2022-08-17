(Bloomberg) -- Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has raised the idea of number plates and speed limits for UK cyclists, although he may not have long left in his role.

Proposals to change the Highway Code have emerged as the Department for Transport prepares rules for cyclists, including subjecting them to speed limits in line with those for cars.

Shapps told The Daly Mail there needed to be a way to “actually track cyclists who do break the laws.” He floated the idea of registration plates as a way to recognize offenders and mandatory insurance for victims to claim damages when collisions take place. Shapps also emphasized 20 miles per hour speed limits should be applied to cyclists as they can “easily exceed those.”

Shapps later backtracked on the idea of number plates on bikes. “That would go too far,” he told The Times in an interview published on Wednesday.

Reached for comment, Shapps’s department, which he may only lead for another week, said the registration plates question was “an aspiration” and “more a case of the potential decisions that a future transport secretary can make.”

“While there are no plans to introduce registration plates on bicycles, we continue to look at how we can improve road safety across all forms of transport and we are considering bringing forward legislation to introduce new offences around dangerous cycling,” the spokesperson said. “Like all road users, cyclists have a duty to behave in a safe and responsible manner and follow the rules of the road.”

Currently, cyclists in the UK can be charged with careless or dangerous cycling offences depending on circumstances, but speed limits only apply to motor vehicles.

The average cyclist travels at around 13.5 miles per hour, according to data compiled by cycling social media app Strava in 2018.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.