(Bloomberg) -- Michael Spencer, the billionaire former Conservative Party treasurer, and Helena Morrissey, the former chief executive officer of Newton Investment Management, are to become members of the House of Lords, the U.K.’s upper chamber of Parliament.

The two are among 19 people nominated by Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson, according to a statement from the government on Friday. There are 36 new appointments in total.

Others receiving the honor include Evgeny Lebedev, the owner of London’s Evening Standard newspaper, and Minouche Shafik, director of the London School of Economics. They will sit a crossbench peers, meaning they won’t be affiliated to any political party.

Shafik and Morrissey had both been considered as candidates to become governor of the Bank of England last year. The position eventually went to Andrew Bailey.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.