Softer consumer spending may be here to stay, according to a new report based on Canadians’ recent purchasing history.

Spending data on debit card and credit cards from Toronto-Dominion Bank appear to show consumers are reducing their spending, according to a TD Economics report released Wednesday.

However, economist Maria Solovieva, who authored the report, highlighted that fiscal supports and excess savings could prop up spending in the near term.

“Looking through the current quarter, a soft patch in spending might be here to stay,” she said.

Solovieva said softness in the labour market could impact spending, as employment growth has recently declined.

“Although seasonally adjusted nominal card spending was up 8.2 per cent month-on-month in July, it follows a steep decline in June (-7.3 per cent month over month) and a near-zero pace of spending in the spring,” Solovieva said in the report.

“Given the volatility in recent months, we smooth the series over a period of three months, revealing a flat trend with the three-month average pace of growth at only 0.1 per cent in July.”

LESS SPENDING ON GOODS AND SERVICES

Solovieva said that “see-saw” spending habits among consumers in June and July were seen in both goods and services purchases.

Additionally, she said a “softer dynamic” toward the end of spring spurred a lower three-month average growth in spending on goods.

“Tepid growth in purchases at grocery stores, general merchandize shopping centers and gas stations, which collectively accounted for more than two thirds of goods spending growth, was behind the weak print,” Solovieva said.

DISCRETIONARY SPENDING DOWN

TD Bank’s credit and debit card data also show that discretionary spending is waning, according to the report. Within the goods category, Solovieva said spending on home-related items like furniture were lower, as were retail sales.

Within the services sector, Solovieva noted that spending on recreation and entertainment were the largest drivers of activity.

While spending in this area accounted for two-thirds of the decline in June services spending figures, Solovieva noted that it had rebounded a month later.

“No doubt consumers are still ready to open their wallets to see Taylor Swift and ‘Barbenheimer,’ but this category’s trend growth might be cresting,” Solovieva said.

“Ditto for transportation and travel – the other two darlings of the recent economic expansion. Higher price pressures might be the reason consumers are willing to hit a pause button on these activities.”

However, spending on services may have a potential upside going forward, Solovieva said, as this type of spending is elevated by high-income households that still have estimated excess deposits of $140 billion.