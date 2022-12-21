(Bloomberg) -- Plans in Congress to quickly advance a package of $45 billion in Ukraine aid in a broader spending package hours after an historic address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy were scuttled late Wednesday over a dispute about US border security.

The Senate had been expected to vote on the assistance as part of a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package late in the evening. Those plans were delayed after Democrats rejected a proposal by Republican Senator Mike Lee for an amendment extending pandemic-era asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, on the southern border of the US.

“This whole bill is hanging from a thread,” Senator Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, said.

A Democratic aide said Lee’s amendment would get votes from some Democrats and its adoption would wreck chances for passage of the full-year funding plan because it would make the legislation toxic for Democratic progressives in the House. That, in turn, would force Congress to pass a stopgap bill to keep the government running after Dec. 23, when current funding runs out.

The same amendment threat scuttled an attempt to pass billions in coronavirus aid earlier this year.

“Democrats are worried that it would pass” the Senate, John Thune, the chamber’s No. 2 Republican, said of Lee’s amendment.

The Biden administration is preparing to end the Title 42 restrictions, though the Supreme Court is now weighing the policy’s fate.

Passing temporary funding legislation would push key funding decisions into next year, when Republicans will have control of the House, and give GOP conservatives a chance to reshape the bill to cut spending and, potentially, shrink the assistance for Ukraine.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who won increases in defense spending and backs full funding for Ukraine aid, said he would still work to finish and vote on the full-year package by the end of the week.

“I sure hope so” he said leaving for the night.

Two architects of proposed legislation on Title 42, border security and immigration changes — independent Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican — could be seen conferring repeatedly on the Senate floor, with Sinema at one point entering the Republican cloakroom with papers in her hand.

Sinema has been in the midst of much of the bipartisan dealmaking in the past two years.

