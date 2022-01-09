1h ago
‘Spider-Man’ Extends Torrid Run Atop Box Office, Beats ‘Sing 2’
(Bloomberg) -- “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continued its streak atop the U.S. and Canadian box office, beating “Sing 2” and newcomer “The 355.”
- Sony Group’s latest “Spider-Man” movie starring Tom Holland brought in $33 million over its fourth weekend in the two countries, according to estimates Sunday by Comscore Inc. That beat the $27.5 million estimate of market researcher Boxoffice Pro.
- “Sing 2,” from Comcast Corp.’s Universal Pictures, took in about $11.95 million for second place. “The 355,” an action thriller also from Universal, generated $4.8 million in its domestic opening weekend.
- Heading into the weekend, “No Way Home” had amassed more than $1.3 billion globally. Despite the film industry’s excitement over “Spider-Man” -- amid a surge in coronavirus cases, no less -- the blockbuster remains a pandemic-era outlier. No other Hollywood film topped $775 million worldwide last year, according to Box Office Mojo.
- The theater industry may be facing another winner-take-all year in 2022, with sure-fire crowd-pleasers like “The Batman” and “Mission: Impossible 7” filling seats, while other films struggle to find an audience.
- “The 355” is a rare espionage thriller that stars a diverse cast of female actors, the youngest of whom is 38. The film is about a CIA agent played by Jessica Chastain who aligns with a rival Germany agent, a former MI6 ally and a psychologist to try to recover a secret weapon. “The 355” also features Lupita Nyong’o and Penelope Cruz.
