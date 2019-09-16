(Bloomberg) -- The surprise rally in crude prices prompted a rush among traders who were betting big on a drop in shares of Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Monday’s surge, prompted by an attack on a Saudi oil field, came just at the wrong time: equity options traded on the country’s stock exchange expire on Monday.

For a trader who had a short position in a Petrobras call option, that means either buying Petrobras shares, scrapping the bearish bet, or borrowing a new stock to cover the losses and remaining a short-seller.

Preferred shares of Petrobras gained as much as 5.1% in Sao Paulo to the highest level since July, following the commodity higher. The strike on the Saudi field over the weekend knocked out about 5% of global supply and now all eyes are on how fast Saudi Arabia can restore production.

Brazil’s benchmark Ibovespa index advanced 0.1% at 2:38 p.m. local time. The oil producer has a weight of about 12% in the index -- taking into account its preferred and common shares.

--With assistance from Sabrina Valle.

To contact the reporter on this story: Vinícius Andrade in São Paulo at vandrade3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brad Olesen at bolesen3@bloomberg.net, Julia Leite, Catherine Larkin

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.