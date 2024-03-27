(Bloomberg) -- Spindrift Beverage Co., which makes sparkling water as well as low-calorie alcoholic lemonade, is exploring strategic options including a sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company is working with advisers to solicit interest from potential suitors, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. The company posts net sales of more than $300 million a year, one of the people said. Beverage companies — including giants like Pepsico Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Monster Beverage Corp. — are traditionally valued at a multiple of sales.

A Spindrift representative didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Spindrift, with VMG Partners, KarpReilly and Prolog Ventures among its investors, was founded by the company’s chief executive officer, Bill Creelman.

Spindrift competes against brands such as Waterloo Sparkling Water, Poppi and Olipop, which have received backing from Eurazeo SE, Cavu Consumer Partners and Monogram Capital Partners, respectively.

Read More: Coca-Cola Said Among Suitors for Poppi Healthy Soda Brand

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.