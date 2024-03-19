(Bloomberg) -- Spire Global Inc. surged the most since it debuted as a public company in 2021 after the provider of space-based data analytics announced a partnership with Nvidia Corp. to advance artificial intelligence-driven weather prediction.

Shares jumped as much as 58% on Tuesday to its highest level since February 2022. Spire said Monday that via the new collaboration with the chipmaker it “aims to usher in a new era of accuracy in weather forecasting” by combining its data sets and analysis with Nvidia’s AI platforms and APIs.

The announcement came the same day of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s highly anticipated keynote speech in which he unveiled a new processor design, dubbed Blackwell. Huang also touted the chipmaker’s customers and partners sending their shares higher.

Read more: Why Nvidia’s New Blackwell Chip Is Key to AI: QuickTake

Engineering software makers Synopsys Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Ansys Inc. all rose more than 1% Tuesday after Nvidia said they will be using the Blackwell chip.

Nvidia’s valuation has soared this past year making it the world’s third-largest company. It’s the first chipmaker to have a market value of more than $2 trillion, right behind Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc.

Spire became a publicly-listed company under an agreement to merge with blank-check company NavSight Holdings in 2021.

