(Bloomberg) -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. rose after a report in the Seattle Times said the company wasn’t responsible for a fuselage panel that blew off midair on an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this month.

Spirit Aero gained as much as 4.5% as markets opened Wednesday in New York. The Seattle Times reported that Boeing Co. mechanics had removed the panel and reinstalled it improperly before the Jan. 5 accident, citing a person familiar with the details of the work as well as the account of a whistleblower who wasn’t identified.

Both Boeing and Spirit are facing intense scrutiny following the Jan. 5 accident, which saw a door plug blow out of a jet in mid-flight, leaving a gaping hole in the fuselage. While nobody was seriously injured, the near-disaster has prompted a regulatory probe and grounding of the affected model, as regulators look to determine who was responsible and how the panel was able to detach.

The Seattle Times, citing the person familiar with the work, said Boeing mechanics at the assembly line of the 737 removed the fuselage panel for a repair task and then reinstalled it improperly. Investigators probing the accident have said that they are looking into the possibility that the bolts holding down the panel were not installed properly, or even missing altogether.

Spirit is Boeing’s most important supplier, making a large part of the 737 aircraft frame. The company has struggled with quality issues in the past, including misaligned drilling holes on a section of the aircraft. Boeing customers including United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Alaska Airlines, the carrier on which the panel mishap occurred, have said they found multiple incidents of loose bolts following their own inspections.

Boeing shares fell 0.9% to $209.71 on the report. The stock has lost 20% in value this year, the worst performer on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Boeing Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun, speaking to reporters in Washington on Wednesday, said he wants to share whatever he can with lawmakers that are meeting him. He said the company doesn’t put planes in the air in which it’s not 100% confident.

(Updates with additional context, Boeing shares from 3rd paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.