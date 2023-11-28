(Bloomberg) -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. said Chief Operating Officer Sam Marnick is leaving the aerospace manufacturer as interim Chief Executive Officer Pat Shanahan revamps Boeing Co.’s largest supplier.

Marnick is the second high-ranking officer to depart from the Wichita, Kansas-based structures manufacturer following the ouster of CEO Tom Gentile at the start of October. Marnick had been at the company since it was spun out of Boeing in 2005.

Terry George, another former Boeing official with deep operations experience at Spirit, will serve as interim senior vice president and head site operations in Wichita and Tulsa, Oklahoma, Spirit said in a statement Tuesday. Program leaders who previously reported to Marnick will now report directly to Shanahan.

Shanahan has moved swiftly to shore up Spirit’s finances and operations since taking over the top job. The longtime Boeing executive credited with turning around the 787 program has struck a sweeping new commercial pact with the planemaker and moved to pay down debt.

Spirit Aerosystems, which manufactures the 737 jetliner’s frame for Boeing, has been grappling with quality lapses that have slowed Boeing’s effort to speed production of its biggest cash cow.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.