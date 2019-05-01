(Bloomberg) -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. suspended its earnings forecast for 2019, citing a reduced production schedule for the Boeing Co. 737 Max following two fatal crashes.

The outlook had assumed an increase in 737 output to 57 a month starting in June but now expects to keep production at 52 a month “for some period of time,” the Wichita, Kansas-based fuselage maker said in an earnings statement Wednesday.

Key Insights

Spirit’s move is yet another financial fallout from the global grounding of the Max. U.S. airlines have had to incur added costs as they adjusted their flight schedules.

While Boeing had cut its own 737 output to 42 a month from 52, the aerospace giant had agreed to assist Spirit and other suppliers to maintain the higher rate to make it easier to ramp back up.

Spirit also has suspended its share repurchases, having spent $75 million on buybacks in the first quarter.

Market Reaction

Spirit had climbed 21 percent this year through Tuesday, while S&P 500 gained 18 percent. The stock wasn’t trading before the open in New York.

