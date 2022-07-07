(Bloomberg) -- Spirit Airlines Inc. delayed for a third time a crucial shareholder vote so it can continue discussions of its merger options with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. and rival suitor JetBlue Airways Corp.

The special meeting that had been set for Friday was delayed until July 15, Spirit said in a statement Thursday. While Spirit will continue to solicit shareholder proxies, there won’t be a vote or other business conducted at Friday’s meeting. The company said “it intends to reopen and immediately adjourn” the meeting.

The additional delay could signal that Spirit doesn’t have sufficient shareholder support to move ahead with a vote on the agreement it reached in February with Frontier. Spirit has rejected five takeover proposals from JetBlue, which is offering $3.7 billion in cash. Frontier’s last updated offer was for stock and cash valued at $2.6 billion.

Frontier is trying to acquire Spirit to become the nation’s largest ultra-discount carrier, offering low fares and charging fees for extras. JetBlue is seeking a quick spurt of growth. Either combination would create the fifth-largest US airline based on domestic passenger traffic.

JetBlue Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes said in a statement, “We are encouraged by our discussions with Spirit and are hopeful they now recognize that Spirit shareholders have indicated their clear, overwhelming preference for an agreement with JetBlue.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.