(Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a Spirit Airlines Inc. convertible note have tapped Ducera Partners LLC and King & Spalding ahead of potential debt talks with the budget carrier, according to people familiar with the situation.

It’s the second group of investors to hire advisers since a federal judge in January blocked Spirit’s proposed sale to larger peer JetBlue Airways Corp. on antitrust grounds. Holders of a majority of a bond due in 2025 are working with Evercore Inc. and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, Bloomberg News previously reported.

Representatives for Spirit, Ducera and King & Spalding didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The convertible note, which matures in 2026, last traded around 46 cents on the dollar, according to Trace, after bottoming out in January at around 30 cents.

Spirit Chief Financial Officer Scott Haralson said during a fourth-quarter earnings call last month that the firm is assessing options regarding its 2025 and 2026 debt and on ways to shore up its cash coffers.

The Miramar, Florida-based discount airline is getting advice from law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell and investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners.

