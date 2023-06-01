(Bloomberg) -- Spirit Airlines Inc. delayed about 40% of its flights Thursday morning as the discount carrier grappled with a temporary glitch that affected its mobile app and website.

The company said in a statement midday that it was working to resume normal operations after resolving “a network issue between third party services.” Access to its app, website and airport kiosks has been restored, Spirit said.

There were 365 delayed Spirit flights as of 11:48 a.m. New York time, according to FlightAware.com. About 3% of its flights were canceled.

Spirit had warned passengers earlier on Twitter to expect long lines at airports and to arrive early for their flights.

The Miramar, Florida-based airline’s shares rose 1.4% at 11:52 a.m. in New York, along with those of most US carriers.

