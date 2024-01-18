(Bloomberg) -- Spirit Airlines Inc. downplayed speculation it’s planning a bankruptcy-driven restructuring even as the discount carrier reexamines its balance sheet following the collapse of a planned sale to JetBlue Airways Corp.

“Spirit is not pursuing nor involved in a statutory restructuring,” the company said in an emailed statement late Thursday.

The comment offers a glimpse into how the airline plans to navigate a heavy debt load and diminished prospects in the low-cost travel market. Spirit said earlier Thursday that it “has been taking, and will continue to take, prudent steps to ensure the strength” of its finances and ongoing operations. The carrier is weighing bond restructuring options and recently completed a sale-leaseback of aircraft that brought in cash.

Spirit’s shares have been in a tailspin since the ruling, plunging 62% over the past three days. The stock was little changed after regular trading Thursday in New York.

Read More: JetBlue’s $3.8 Billion Spirit Deal Turns Into a Nightmare

Wall Street analysts, including those from TD Cowen and Melius Research, have said Spirit could be forced into bankruptcy reorganization or even liquidation following this week’s court decision blocking the JetBlue deal. The carriers haven’t commented on whether they will appeal since saying shortly after the ruling that they disagreed with the finding and were considering options.

Spirit has been battered by the grounding of a portion of its fleet because of an engine manufacturing problem, increasing operating costs and sagging fares in the domestic market as the supply of seats outpaces demand. A buyout by JetBlue represented a lifeline for it.

The carrier’s “financial results have been outright bad and are not expected to materially improve in the near term,” Conor Cunningham, a Melius Research analyst, said in a note.

(Updates from first paragraph with detail on company’s denial; Adds no decision has been announced on a possible appeal of court ruling.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.