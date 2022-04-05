Spirit Air Surges on Report of JetBlue Offer for $3.6 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Spirit Airlines Inc.’s shares soared after the New York Times reported JetBlue Airways Corp. offered to buy the ultra-low-cost carrier, potentially spoiling a competing bid by rival Frontier Group Holdings Inc.

JetBlue offered $33 a share in cash for Spirit in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, the newspaper reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Frontier reached an agreement in February to buy Spirit for $2.9 billion.

JetBlue, Spirit and Frontier didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from Bloomberg

The potential new offer comes as the industry increasingly turns to domestic markets and leisure travelers -- the bread-and-butter of ultra-low-cost airlines -- to recover from a pandemic slump. Bigger carriers are moving more heavily onto that turf as business and overseas travel demand remain tepid.

Spirit shares jumped 22% in New York before trading in the stock was halted. JetBlue fell 7.1% and Frontier rose 3.9%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.