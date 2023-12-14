(Bloomberg) -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Pat Shanahan, seeking to turn around the troubled aerospace supplier, is dipping into a talent pool of former colleagues at Boeing Co., where he spent his entire previous corporate career.

In recent weeks, Shanahan has recruited some former colleagues with deep manufacturing expertise, including Mark Jenks, who retired from the planemaker last year. Jenks oversaw manufacturing across Boeing’s commercial lineup as senior vice president of airplane programs, a role Shanahan once held. John Pilla, Spirit’s former chief technology officer, has also returned in an advisory role, according to Spirit.

Since being named Spirit CEO in early October, Shanahan has moved swiftly to shake up management and address quality lapses that have hampered production of Boeing’s two main cash cows: its 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Sam Marnick, Spirit’s former chief operating officer, stepped down at the end of November.

“We brought in additional leaders with deep operational, engineering and supply chain expertise to accelerate our efforts to stabilize the operations and put in place production plans that are aligned with our customers,” said Chuck Cadena, a spokesman for Spirit. “These leaders are advising our team and are with Spirit on an interim basis.”

The recruitment of Boeing talent shows the interlocked relationship between the aircraft manufacturer and one of its most important suppliers. Boeing needs Spirit to shape up in order to ramp up output, which fell behind company plans earlier this year as strikes and manufacturing defects hobbled production. Since taking over, Shanahan has tied his company closer to Boeing and has gained financial aid to help the supplier turn around operations.

Shanahan stepped into the CEO role on an interim basis. Other retired Boeing executives who are consulting with Spirit include:

Jack Jones, who helped ramp up Boeing’s 787 final assembly line in South Carolina

Gary McCulley, who oversaw manufacturing and safety

Mike Bunker, who led the manufacturing team making Boeing’s 747 and 767 jets

Brian Baird, a former supply chain leader at Boeing

John Byrne, who oversaw the purchase of raw materials

Byrne and Jones were already advising Spirit before Shanahan took charge, Cadena said.

Since Shanahan took over, Boeing has risen 34% on optimism the worst of its supplier issues are over, while Spirit has gained 76%.

