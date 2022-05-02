(Bloomberg) -- Spirit Airlines Inc.’s board unanimously rejected JetBlue Airways Corp.’s $3.6 billion takeover bid over concerns it wouldn’t be consummated, saying it would instead stick with a competing buyout offer from Frontier Group Holdings Inc.

“Spirit continues to believe in the strategic rationale of the proposed merger with Frontier and is confident that it represents the best opportunity to maximize long-term shareholder value,” Spirit Chairman Mac Gardner said in a letter to JetBlue. “The JetBlue proposal involves an unacceptable level of closing risk.”

The rejection Monday came as JetBlue sweetened its offer with pledges to divest assets and include a $200 million reverse breakup fee. The moves aim to reduce risk of regulatory pushback while protecting an existing alliance in the northeast U.S. with American Airlines Group Inc.

Spirit shares tumbled 9% as of 8:15 a.m. before regular trading in New York, while JetBlue rose less than 1% and Frontier fell 1.2%.

JetBlue offered to divest all Spirit assets in New York and Boston if needed to avoid gaining greater market share in those cities, the carrier said in a separate statement. It also could surrender gates and assets at other airports, including Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where JetBlue and Spirit both have a large presence.

The Northeast Alliance between JetBlue and American already is the focus of a lawsuit by federal antitrust enforcers who say it gives the pair too much market concentration in Boston and New York. Speculation has grown that the U.S. Justice Department might not allow JetBlue to combine with Spirit and also keep the American alliance.

Frontier didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

