Spirit to Engage With JetBlue Over Its $3.6 Billion Takeover Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Spirit Airlines Inc. will engage in talks with JetBlue Airways Corp. to discuss its $3.6 billion cash takeover bid that’s threatening to disrupt a pending combination between Spirit and rival deep discounter Frontier Group Holdings Inc.

The offer could lead to a superior proposal, Spirit said in a statement. JetBlue’s unsolicited offer topped Frontier’s $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that Spirit agreed to two months ago.

Further details on the timing of the talks weren’t disclosed and the board hasn’t changed its recommendation that shareholders adopt the merger agreement with Frontier.

Read more: JetBlue’s Spirit Bid Is Driven by Hunger for ‘Stealth’ Asset

Any purchase would provide a burst of growth that JetBlue can’t otherwise attain and create a secure supply of new Airbus SE planes for the future. But market overlap in the eastern U.S. could raise antitrust questions at the same time JetBlue battles a federal lawsuit over a business alliance with American Airlines Group Inc.

JetBlue’s costs will also rise as it converts Spirit’s bare-bones business and aircraft to its own model.

Spirit said in its statement there can be no assurance that the discussions with JetBlue will result in a transaction.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.