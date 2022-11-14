(Bloomberg) -- Moscow’s refusal to describe Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a war is the biggest sticking point in getting a communique from this week’s Group of 20 leaders summit, potentially pitting Russia, China and some emerging market countries on one side and most other member states on the other.

The G-20, which is meeting in Bali, Indonesia, could for the first time wrap up without a joint statement agreed by all members, who make up the world’s largest economies. That would cast further doubt on its continued utility as a group, as fractures grow between wealthier members and those who have borne the brunt of economic disruption first from the pandemic, and now food and energy insecurity exacerbated by Russia’s war.

In an ominous sign, Russia and the US failed already to agree on language for a joint statement following a separate multilateral summit in Cambodia at the weekend, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accusing the US and its allies of insisting “on absolutely unacceptable language regarding the situation in Ukraine.” Russia insists on calling its invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation” and has made it a criminal offense at home to describe it as a war.

One possible scenario is a so-called split communique where nations separate into groups depending on their stance on a particular issue, according to diplomats familiar with the negotiations. Another possibility is a 19+1 statement (where the bulk of the G-20 signs on and Russia issues a dissenting paper) or a summary of the discussions is produced by the Indonesian hosts.

Russia might agree to wording that refers to conflicts in general without singling it out on Ukraine, a person familiar with the discussions said, but that may not satisfy the US and others. It could end up with what one official called a compromise. But some nations may also end up just abstaining from the whole thing.

Despite the obstacles, summit host Indonesia is pushing hard for an agreement, the people said. Some pointed to the fact that negotiators -- known as sherpas -- are agreeing to keep talking as a reason for optimism. Many countries realize the implications if a communique cannot be agreed, they said, especially with the G-20 buffeted by other tensions including between the US and China.

“We’re in intensive talks with all participants,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters in Hanoi at the weekend. “We made sure very early that there is an intensive dialogue with the countries of the Global South, in Asia, Africa and South America,” he said. “And we will try to get this done right until the last moment.”

China’s stance could prove key.

Beijing so far has been reluctant to sign onto communique language that condemns Russia, according to people familiar with the discussions. But they cautioned its motivations in doing so were unclear. It’s possible that China doesn’t believe it is in its interests for Russia -- an economic and diplomatic partner -- to be totally isolated, one diplomat said. Beijing has also bristled at US-led efforts through the smaller Group of Seven grouping to push other nations to take a firmer stance on Russia, including via sanctions.

One official from a non G-7 country said negotiations were proving tricky because countries like the US were insisting on what they described as aggressive language on Russia. Emerging market nations wanted a more nuanced approach, the official said. They added any failure to get a communique should see the US and its allies faulted.

An official from another non G-7 nation said Brazil, South Africa and India -- who with China and Russia make up the BRICS group -- would prefer more moderate language on the conflict in Ukraine, for a variety of reasons.

China’s concern would be that allowing condemnation of Moscow could open the door to stronger statements in the future on Beijing’s own behavior toward democratically-governed Taiwan, the official said. South Africa’s negotiators want to avoid singling out the war in Ukraine given there are many other conflicts in the world, they added. And India would not want to inherit a messy communique as host of the G-20 next year.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Sunday there was “good faith on the part of the United States and our G-7 partners to produce a joint statement or a communique.”

“We’re hopeful that that can happen,” he said. “But of course we’ll have to see how things unfold in the negotiating room.”

A senior French official said it’s highly unlikely that all G-20 members will sign a communique mentioning war and insisted that alternatives like a split-statement or a declaration by the Indonesian presidency could work as well. The person said that what’s more important is to maintain pressure on Russia and prevent further divisions between rich and emerging countries.

Putin may have opted not to attend in person, but even so the event logistics are also proving tricky. Some officials said it is still unclear whether Lavrov, who Putin sent in his stead, will take part in social events such as the traditional “family photo” of leaders. One diplomat said the very presence of Lavrov at the summit made a family photo unlikely, although the French official said a photo could still happen Tuesday.

Even the hosts don’t know what events Lavrov may pop up at, one of the people said. In the run up to the summit, Russian diplomats doing preparation work have largely stayed apart from their counterparts from other countries, adding to perceptions of Moscow’s isolation.

The Russian president is also expected to skip a virtual appearance at a session on food and energy security, with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy possibly dialing in. Lavrov, meanwhile, is set to leave the summit early and has only a handful of bilateral meetings scheduled, another G-20 official said, with no public meetings on Monday.

And in a sign of just how much Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has overshadowed the summit, the aspirations for other topics on the agenda, including health and climate change, are modest: to reaffirm what the group agreed to in Rome during last year’s summit. That’s where most of the technical discussion around the communique is taking place, officials have said.

“On those particular paragraph related to war, maybe there will be no agreement but we will still trying,” Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told Bloomberg Television.

“Now the sherpas are still working. But on other deliverables, it’s actually in agreement, very strong one.”

--With assistance from Michael Nienaber, Grace Sihombing, Josh Wingrove, Samy Adghirni, Justin Sink, Faris Mokhtar, Chiara Albanese and Kitty Donaldson.

(Updates with French official on communique prospects)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.