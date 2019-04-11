(Bloomberg) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was a “bad-mannered” guest who assaulted the security guards at Ecuador’s London embassy, President Lenin Moreno said.

“You can’t arrive at a house that welcomes you warmly, that gives you food, and takes care of you, and start to denounce the owner of the house,” Moreno said. “We’ve removed the asylum for this spoiled brat and, fortunately, we’ve gotten rid of a thorn in our side.”

Carlos Poveda, a lawyer who represents Assange in Quito, didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Stephan Kueffner in Quito at skueffner1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Matthew Bristow at mbristow5@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.