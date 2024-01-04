(Bloomberg) -- Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon is weighing the sale of a minority stake, a person with knowledge of the matter said, in a bid to tap investor demand for Europe’s historic football clubs.

Sporting Lisbon has held exploratory talks with potential investors from around the world, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Talks are in the early stages and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a deal, the person said. A representative for Sporting Lisbon wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Sporting Lisbon is one of Portugal’s big three teams, alongside FC Porto and Benfica, and is currently leading the country’s Primeira Liga. Founded in 1906, the club is known for its model of discovering and developing young and talented players before selling them on for hefty fees. Its most famous export is Cristiano Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest-ever players.

A path to new investment at Sporting Lisbon has been made easier by a December debt restructuring that gave the club’s management greater control over such decisions.

Europe’s elite football clubs have been highly sought-after by wealthy investors in recent years. Once seen largely as trophy assets, everyone from billionaires to private equity executives are now looking to capitalize on untapped revenue potential in the world’s most popular sport.

In late 2023, UK chemicals magnate Jim Ratcliffe finally agreed a deal to acquire 25% of UK football giant Manchester United, while on Wednesday the Bhathal family completed an acquisition of National Women’s Soccer League Portland Thorns in the US.

