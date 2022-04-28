(Bloomberg) -- Football media platform OneFootball raised $300 million led by blockchain fund Liberty City Ventures to expand its presence into web3.

Berlin-based OneFootball, which has more than 100 million active users, has also established a joint venture called OneFootball Labs to enable clubs, leagues, federations and players to release digital assets and fan-centric experiences based on blockchain technology. Fans will also be able to purchase and store digital collectibles with their email and a credit card.

“We believe the future of football away from the stands and off the pitch will be decentralised and built on web3, giving back the ownership of data and digital assets to the fans,” Lucas von Cranach, Founder and CEO of OneFootball said in a statement on Thursday. The term web3 is used to describe a decentralized version of online services based on blockchain technology.

The series D funding round also included participation from Animoca Brands, Dapper Labs, DAH Beteiligungs GmbH, Quiet Capital, RIT Capital Partners, Senator Investment Group and Alsara Investment Group.

