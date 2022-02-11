(Bloomberg) -- Investors are betting on this Sunday’s Super Bowl in more ways than one.

In the week leading up to the final American football game of the season, sports-betting stocks have soared. The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming exchange-traded fund (BETZ) -- which has giants DraftKings Inc. and Penn National Gaming Inc. among its top holdings -- has jumped about 7% in the span. Both companies have soared at least 10% since last Friday, and are on track for their biggest weekly rallies since August.

These numbers come after a rough year for sports-betting companies, which have been hit by a recent selloff in software stocks as well as an increase in advertising costs. Excitement around higher spending on these platforms for the upcoming Super Bowl is giving investors reason to buy those shares.

For Macquarie Bank analyst Chad Beynon, investors mostly look at revenue metrics when buying sports-betting stocks, and he anticipates this year’s Super Bowl will inspire further stock gains.

“Numbers go higher, stocks go higher, and I think for software companies, that generally applies to revenues,” Beynon said in an interview. “It’ll be a good outcome. We’ve seen this in the past week, these names have started to rally.”

Meantime, Shaun Kelley, an analyst at Bank of America, said in a note that historically the first-quarter is the second-largest after the fourth quarter, driven by the Super Bowl, football playoffs and the basketball tournament.

Another potential catalyst for the industry’s shares is that more U.S. states are legalizing online sports-betting. Last month, New York regulators approved four companies to start accepting mobile and online wagers in time for the Super Bowl, opening the door to a growing form of gambling in one of the country’s largest markets.

The championship game between the National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. New York time.

