(Bloomberg) -- Sports Direct International Plc delayed the publication of its preliminary results, citing the complexity of integrating the House of Fraser department-store chain, as auditors increase their scrutiny of its accounting.

The U.K. retailer said Monday it needs more time than in previous years to compile information as the Financial Reporting Council reviews Grant Thornton’s audit of its fiscal 2018 results. The accounting firm also needed additional time to complete its audit work on the fiscal 2019 results.

“Sports Direct would note that its core principles in regards to its financial statements are to be conservative, consistent and simple,” the company said. A number of issues could “materially affect” the financial guidance it gave in December.

The company delayed the preliminary results that had been scheduled for Thursday. Sports Direct said it plans to publish audited results between July 26 and Aug. 23.

The U.K.’s Financial Reporting Council has been probing the conduct of Grant Thornton and one of its employees after they failed to disclose a business relationship between Mike Ashley, who controls Sports Direct, and his brother.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Mulier in Geneva at tmulier@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.