(Bloomberg) -- Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International Plc has delayed the publication of its preliminary results for the third time today, extending a two-week long watch for the earnings report.

On July 15, the U.K. retailer first postponed the publication of its results to give the company more time to compile information, further citing “current uncertainty as to the future trading performance” of House of Fraser, the department store it purchased from administration last year. A later update informed investors to expect the publication of its audited results today, July 26.

But don’t hold your breath. The company has disappointed watchers so far today with a company spokesman announcing over email three times that it was still finalizing its preliminary results. The spokesman’s latest statement informed watchers to expect an update at 4pm local time.

Shares are currently trading down 4.2% at 231 pence a share.

--With assistance from Ellen Milligan.

