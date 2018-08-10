Sports Direct to Buy U.K.'s House of Fraser for $115 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International Plc agreed to buy U.K. department-store chain House of Fraser Ltd. for 90 million pounds ($115 million), averting the collapse of a 169-year-old retailer that anchors many of the country’s shopping districts.

Sports Direct agreed to acquire all of the U.K. stores of House of Fraser, as well as the brand name and inventory, it said in a statement.

The move came after House of Fraser on Friday sought protection from creditors, saying talks with potential rescuers had not “concluded in a solvent solution.” China’s C.banner International Holdings Ltd. earlier shelved plans to buy a majority stake.

The deal expands Ashley’s retail empire, which also includes a stake in rival department-store chain Debenhams Plc.

