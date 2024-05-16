(Bloomberg) -- Sports Illustrated Tickets has brought on football legend Drew Brees as an investor in its business as the magazine brand looks to grab market share.

As part of the arrangement, Brees, the former quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, will serve as a strategic adviser and appear in marketing initiatives for Sports Illustrated Tickets. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Sports Illustrated Tickets was recently named as a licensed channel for the NFL Ticket Network — a crucial partner for the three-year-old service. It also competes in the secondary market of ticket resellers, serving up tickets for everything from football games to Taylor Swift concerts to off-Broadway shows.

“The NFL as a partner is going to begin to accelerate our opportunities in the marketplace,” said David Lane, chief executive officer of Sports Illustrated Tickets.

The ticketing industry, with rivals like Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Ticketmaster, Viagogo Entertainment Inc.’s StubHub and SeatGeek Inc. all battling for market share, has had a tumultuous few years. The US Department of Justice is investigating Live Nation in an antitrust probe.

Authentic Brands Group LLC’s Sports Illustrated has gone through a monthslong drama that prompted speculation of the magazine’s demise after mass layoffs of editorial staff by its publisher Arena Group. Authentic Brands has since found a new operating partner in Minute Media and plans to keep the print publication running.

Authentic Brands has pushed Sports Illustrated into several new industries since purchasing the brand in 2019, including consumer products, sports betting, resorts and live events. The brand hosted a party at the Formula 1 race in Miami earlier this month, with appearances by Tom Brady and Jeff Bezos.

Brees, meanwhile, has been an active investor since leaving the football field in 2021, with stakes in businesses like Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux and a Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee. He sees Sports Illustrated Tickets as a chance to revamp the ticketing sector.

“My personality is not to slow down or to sit back — it’s to continue to pursue,” said Brees. “It’s the opportunity to enter a space where I feel like we can be a game changer.”

(Corrects company name in sixth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.