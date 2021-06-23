(Bloomberg) -- Internet gambling operator 888 Holdings Plc has obtained exclusive rights to the Sports Illustrated brand for sports and casino wagers online, the latest in a flurry of deals in the fast-growing business.

888, which is based in Gibraltar, will pay a licensing fee to the owner of Sports Illustrated, Authentic Brands Group, and additional funds based on the number of customers. The agreement is slated to be announced on Thursday.

Sports betting in the U.S. has exploded since the Supreme Court began allowing such wagers outside of Nevada in 2018. Some 21 states now offer wagering and nine more have legalized it but have yet to implement it. Online casino games, such as blackjack, are an even larger and more lucrative opportunity.

The agreement with Authentic Brands lasts for up to 20 years and includes the potential to be used in physical locations, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. It gives Authentic a 4.9% stake in 888’s U.S. business, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the terms aren’t public, with options to increase its ownership to 19.9%.

888 expects to launch SI Sportsbook wagering in Colorado in the second half of 2021, with other states to follow. The company operates betting sites in the U.S. under the 888 brand and provides betting technology for Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s World Series of Poker brand.

Traditional media companies such as Fox Corp. and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. have been pairing up with casino and online operators to capitalize on the market’s potential.

888’s revenue soared 52% to a record $850 million last year, driven in part by a surge in online wagering during the pandemic. About 12% of its sales came from the U.S.

Authentic bought the Sports Illustrated name, along with some of its other intellectual property, for $110 million from magazine publisher Meredith Corp. in 2019.

Moelis & Co. served as financial adviser to Authentic Brands, while Stifel Financial Corp. represented 888.

