(Bloomberg) -- The publisher of Sport Illustrated magazine is planning to fire a significant number of employees, including possibly all of its unionized staff, the NewsGuild said Friday in a post on social media.

The layoffs are tied to mounting financial problems at the company, Arena Group Holdings Inc., which is in default on a note from lenders and on payments to Sports Illustrated-owner Authentic Brands Group Inc.

Earlier this month, Arena said it failed to make a quarterly payment to Authentic. On Thursday, Arena said in a filing that Authentic had terminated the Sports Illustrated licensing agreement, effective immediately.

“We are in active discussions with Authentic Brands Group, but we understand we aren’t the only ones,” Arena said in an emailed statement Friday. “Even though the publishing license has been revoked, we will continue to produce Sports Illustrated until this is resolved.”

In its own statement, Authentic said it’s “confident that going forward the brand will continue to evolve and grow in a way that serves sports news readers, sports fans and consumers.”

Arena in December fired Chief Executive Officer Ross Levinsohn in the wake of a story that said the magazine used the names of AI-generated authors on some articles. The company also publishes TheStreet.

Arena on Thursday announced plans to cut more than 100 employees, about a third of its total. The company said it’s in negotiations with merger partner Bridge Media Networks LLC for a substantial investment.

“We hope to be the company to take SI forward but if not, we are confident that someone will,” Arena said. “If it is another business, we will support with the transition so the legacy of Sports Illustrated doesn’t suffer.”

Shares of Arena fell 34% to 84 cents at the close in New York.

(Updates with Authentic Brands’ comment in fifth paragraph.)

