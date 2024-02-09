(Bloomberg) -- Sports Illustrated isn’t dead. In fact, it’s hosting a party.

On Saturday, it will host a massive Super Bowl bash in a Las Vegas nightclub sponsored by Diageo Plc’s Captain Morgan rum brand — part of parent Authentic Brands Group Inc.’s robust events business. As performers including the Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha hit the stage at Wynn Las Vegas, executives are in talks to ensure the future of the 70-year-old sports publication.

Sports Illustrated is looking for a new home after its operator, the Arena Group, conducted mass layoffs of editorial staff, prompting speculation of the magazine’s demise. Authentic Brands has narrowed its list of suitors to run Sports Illustrated’s publishing arm to a handful of interested parties, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

The parent company, which granted Arena Group the publishing rights to Sports Illustrated in 2019, is determined that the brand conduct business as usual, the person said. Sports Illustrated has several business lines in addition to editorial. It also sells consumer products including apparel and collectibles, operates digital ventures such as a sportsbook and ticketing hub, and has branded resort properties in the Dominican Republic and, soon, Orlando. The events division runs awards shows and clubs at Formula 1 races and the NFL’s international games.

A spokesperson for Authentic Brands declined to comment on the matter.

Last week, Sports Illustrated hosted a party at the National Hockey League’s All-Star game in Toronto. It’s also running a celebrity golf tournament in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl. General admission tickets for the Super Bowl bash run from $200 to $400 while the remaining VIP passes cost $500.

Arena Group is still operating Sports Illustrated’s editorial side and remains in consideration for the partnership, despite the recent problems. In January, it laid off more than 100 employees after failing to pay Authentic Brands a $3.75 million licensing fee. The company said at the time that the cost-cutting measures were necessary as it restructures.

Authentic Brands, which acquired Sports Illustrated in 2019 for $110 million, is still looking for new ways to generate cash from the brand. It opened its first sports bar last year in Vancouver and management is now considering opening a photo gallery, according to a person familiar with the plans.

