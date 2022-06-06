(Bloomberg) -- Religion of Sports, a production company founded by NFL stars Tom Brady and Michael Strahan, along with filmmaker Gotham Chopra, has raised $50 million to finance more of its documentaries and expand further into podcasts and scripted programming.

The lead investor this round is Shamrock Capital Advisors. Elysian Park Ventures and Cerro Capital also invested. The company raised $16 million in two previous funding rounds.

Religion of Sports is one of a few companies benefitting from the growing demand for unscripted sports programming. Another such company, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, is producing a docuseries for ESPN+ about the history of various sports.

They are hoping for the same success as “The Last Dance,” a 2020 docuseries about basketball great Michael Jordan that aired on ESPN and Netflix, or “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” a Netflix docuseries that’s helped popularize the motorsport in the US. Streaming services are also making more scripted shows based on sports teams, like “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+ and “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” on HBO.

Founded in 2017, Religion of Sports has about 30 full-time employees and 17 unscripted projects in production. It’s best known for the docuseries “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady” on ESPN+, which gives Brady’s perspective on his football career. It also co-produced “Greatness Code” for Apple TV+, which explores the defining moments of athletes’ careers.

To stand out in a crowded landscape, Religion of Sports has mostly focused on the untold stories of famous athletes, much the way that film studios are making more movies based on well-known franchises.“When we have talent attached, that makes it so much easier,” Chief Executive Officer Ameeth Sankaran said in an interview. “You don’t have to set that up. Everyone knows who Tom Brady is.”

The company’s annual revenue is “well into the eight figures” and expected to grow by 50% this year and next year, Sankaran said. It’s not currently profitable.

Religion of Sports plans to use the new funds to invest in projects upfront, allowing the company to choose the format and sell it to other TV networks and streaming services later on. In its early days, the company relied on streaming platforms, like Facebook, to underwrite its documentaries. It also plans to use the added capital to make more podcasts and scripted series and develop projects about famous people outside of sports, including musicians and business moguls, Sankaran said.

As co-founders and board members, Brady and Strahan have helped the company make connections in the sports world.

“There are a lot of texts and zooms where they make introductions and emphasize the trust they have in our team and why it would be great to work together,” Sankaran said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.