(Bloomberg) -- The sports world is struggling to keep pace with the pandemic.

Professional games around the world are showing the impact of surging cases and the omicron variant. Manchester United in the U.K., the Calgary Flames in Canada and the Chicago Bulls in the U.S. all had games called off this week.

On Monday, 36 players were placed on the National Football League’s reserve/Covid-19 list as a result of positive tests, the largest number of additions since its creation in 2020, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported. The situation is likely to get worse, with more than 25 additional positive cases expected Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Covid-positive players are popping up across the NFL. On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns placed eight players on the Covid list. The team’s game Saturday against the Raiders remains on as scheduled for now, according to Pelissero.

The Rams shut its training facility Tuesday over virus concerns, ESPN’s Schefter reported. The team added players to the Covid-19 list ahead of its Monday win over the Cardinals. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has also tested positive, The Crew’s Josina Anderson reported Tuesday.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey tested positive for Covid, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Netowrk reported.

While it struggles to contain cases, the league is also requiring coaches, front-office staff and team personnel get a Covid-19 booster shot by Dec. 27, the Associated Press reported Monday.

Covid in the NBA

Covid is also causing problems in the NBA. In addition to Bulls games being postponed, the Nets will be without five players due to health and safety protocols in its game Tuesday night.

The league says 97% of its players are fully vaccinated, with more than 60% of players receiving a booster shot.

The Lakers canceled practice Tuesday after a player tested positive, ESPN reported. Other team members were instructed to get tested before meeting at the airport for a flight to Dallas.

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle recently tested positive, as did Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, who had received a booster.

