Sportsbet Says It Will Pay Out Early on Biden as U.S. President

(Bloomberg) -- Sportsbet has decided to pay out early on Joe Biden to be elected as the U.S President even with the official result still not known, according to a statement.

The online bookmaker has deemed Biden’s lead as “unassailable” after CNN projected Michigan would go to the Democrats and that he holds the ascendancy in Nevada and Arizona. Sportsbet has paid out over 100,000 bets to punters who backed Biden.

Its record isn’t flawless, however. The Australian bookie in 2019 paid out on bets for the Labor party in Australia to win two days before the election was held, assuming a victory would come to the polling leaders. That party lost.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.