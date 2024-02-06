(Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA, the music-streaming giant, reported subscriber growth that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations amid international growth. Shares surged 9.8% to $245.12 at 9:41 a.m. in New York, the most since October.

Premium subscribers rose to 236 million in the fourth quarter, the company said Tuesday in a statement, beating the 235-million average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Monthly active users jumped 23% to 602 million — Spotify’s second-largest gain ever for the quarter, the company said. Revenue was roughly in line with estimates.

Spotify has been working over the past year to cut costs in a drive to become more efficient and profitable. In December, it laid off around 1,500 people. And after years of running headlong into the podcast business, Spotify pared back investment, canceling shows, eliminating staff and adjusting its strategy. Once-exclusive shows are now widely available on competitive platforms in an effort to grow ad revenue and expand audiences.

On the company’s earnings call Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek said the move to put shows on other platforms made sense for both the company and podcasters.

“The creator wants to have broader audience, and I feel like with these new deals we’ve been making for most of 2023, we’re better aligned with the creator,” he said.

In a bid to attract more subscribers, the company in October began giving customers in certain countries 15 hours of audiobook listening as part of their monthly fee.

Ek said the company was unlocking a new audience of audiobook listeners who were often consuming entertainment or culture-driven titles.

Spotify forecast 618 million active users in the first quarter, with 239 million of them premium subscribers, both roughly in line with consensus. It sees sales of €3.6 billion for the period, just short of estimates for €3.64 billion. The company forecast operating income of €180 million, beating projections.

Last week, the company renewed its licensing deal with Joe Rogan, the world’s most popular podcaster.

Music labels have pushed the company to increase its prices, which it did by $1 in the US last year. They’ve also encouraged Spotify to adjust how it pays rights-holders, leading to changes to its streaming model this year.

